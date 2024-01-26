Loading... Loading...

Mervyn Yan, a former collaborator with the Biden family, has rebutted allegations claiming President Joe Biden’s involvement in his family’s business operations.

What Happened: Yan, who has previously worked with Hunter Biden and James Biden, was interviewed by House Republicans on Thursday, reported CNN. Yan, prior to the interview, affirmed in a written statement that he had “no contact” with President Biden.

Yan’s lawyer, Soumya Dayananda, addressed a letter to House Oversight Chairman James Comer, dismissing Republican claims concerning their impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

House investigators subpoenaed Yan in November, anticipating his testimony could illuminate if the president was entangled in his family’s business matters, a yet unverified accusation fundamental to their probe.

Dayananda’s letter debunks these charges, asserting, “Mr. Yan never met, spoke to, did business with, or had any personal or professional communication with President Biden.”

The letter, seen by CNN, added that Yan “does not possess any materials or information bearing on President Biden's alleged involvement in his family's business dealings.”

Yan, a Chinese-American entrepreneur, had partnered with Hunter and James in a venture concerning a Chinese-backed energy firm, Hudson West III, which ceased operations in 2018.

Notwithstanding Yan’s clarification, certain Republican members of the House Oversight Committee have cast aspersions on the authenticity of the letter, leading to Yan being scrutinized over its contents.

Post the interview, Comer said, “Mervyn Yan admitted on the record the Bidens had no experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors and was not sure what they brought to the table.” He assured that the transcript from Yan’s interview would be released soon.

On the other hand, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, stated, “Mervyn Yan testified to the Committee today that he has no evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden.”

Why It Matters: The investigation into Hunter Biden's affairs is not only a personal matter for the Biden family but also has political implications. With Republican members of Congress pushing for impeachment inquiries into President Biden, the outcome of this investigation could impact the political landscape.

Earlier this month, Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing where the committee discussed a resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress. In December, Hunter Biden had opted to ignore a GOP subpoena for a private deposition, choosing instead to testify publicly. However, he left hearing in between. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has accused Hunter Biden of fleeing the courtroom to avoid her testimony. She also suggested that Biden's sudden departure was a sign of fear.

