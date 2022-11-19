ñol

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
November 19, 2022 5:47 PM | 5 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The daughter of Hunter Biden became the first granddaughter to get married at the White House.
  • Naomi Biden took part in one of only 19 White House weddings ever.
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Married At White House Setting A Presidential First: History Of 19 Exclusive Weddings

One of the most important decisions a couple set to marry can make is where to hold the wedding. If your parent or grandparent is currently the President of the United States, it might make the decision easier. Here’s a look at the history of the weddings hosted by the White House, including a first held in November 2022.

What Happened: For the first time ever, a grandchild of an active president has gotten married at the White House. Naomi Biden, granddaughter of President Joe Biden, was married at the White House on Nov. 19, 2022.

Naomi Biden married Peter Neal in a private ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House Saturday. She is the eldest grandchild of President Biden and now the only grandchild to be married at the White House while their grandparent was the acting president.

At the age of 28, Naomi is the oldest of seven Biden grandchildren. Naomi is said to have helped encourage her grandfather to run for president back in 2019 and called a family meeting to discuss the idea. Naomi could be involved in Biden’s decision on whether to run in the 2024 presidential election as well.

Naomi is named after Biden’s firstborn daughter, who died in a car accident in 1972 along with Biden’s first wife Neilia Biden. Biden’s granddaughter Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, who were divorced in 2017.

Details of the wedding had been top secret, with wedding vendors signing nondisclosure agreements.

Biden and Neal currently reside in the White House. She has been featured at several White House events and recently passed out candy on Halloween from the president’s home. All wedding costs were covered by the first couple, Joe and Jill Biden.

Rare White House Weddings: The home of the President of the United States since 1800, the White House is one of the most recognizable buildings in the country.

The Biden wedding is now one of only 19 weddings to be hosted by the White House, accordingto Brides.com

Here are the 18 previous weddings hosted at the White House:

Lucy Payne Washington and Thomas Todd, March 29, 1812: first documented wedding at the White House featured Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison.

Maria Hester Monroe and Samuel Lawrence Gouverneur, March 9, 1820: Maria Hester Monroe, daughter of James Monroe, was the first daughter of a president to be married inside the White House.

John Adams and Mary Catherine Hellen, February 25, 1828: Adams, son of President John Quincy Adams, became the first son of a president to be married in the White House. Adams was also the grandson of John Adams, the second President of the United States.

Mary A. Eastine and Lucius J. Polk, April 10, 1832: Eastine was the niece of first lady Rachel Jackson.

Mary Anne Lewis and Alphonse Pageot, November 29, 1832: Lewis was the daughter of a close friend of President Andrew Jackson.

Elizabeth Tyler and William Waller, January 31, 1842: Elizabeth was the daughter of President John Tyler.

Nellie Grant and Algernon Sartois, May 21, 1874: Nellie was the daughter of President Ulysses S. Grant.

Emily Platt and Russell Hastings, June 1878: Platt was a niece of first lady Lucy Hayes.

President Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom, June 2, 1886: The first president to ever get married in the White House was Cleveland. Serving as the 22nd and 24th president f the United States, Cleveland is the only president to serve non-consecutive terms and the only president to get married in the White House.

Alice Lee Roosevelt and Nicholas Longworth, February 17, 1906: The oldest child of President Theodore Roosevelt, Alice Lee Roosevelt was wed in one of the “most grand weddings in White House history,” according to Brides.com. Roosevelt and her husband cut the wedding cake with a military sword, a move that became a White House tradition.

Jessie Woodrow Wilson and Francis Bowes Sayre, November 25, 1913: Wilson, daughter of President Woodrow Wilson, was one of several children of the president that got married at the White House.

Eleanor Randolph Wilson and William Gibbs McAdoo, May 7, 1914: Another Wilson daughter, Eleanor Randolph Wilson, got married at the White House a year later.

Alice Wilson and Isaac Stuart McElroy Jr, August 7, 1918: Wilson, a niece of President Woodrow Wilson, got married in the White House in 1918, marking another relative of the 28th President of the United States to choose the White House as their wedding location.

Harry Hopkins and Louise Gill Macy, July 30, 1942: Hopkins was an assistant to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Lynda Bird Johnson and Charles Spittal Robb, December 9, 1967: Johnson was the elder daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Tricia Nixon and Edward Finch Cox, June 12, 1971: Richard Nixon’s daughter got married in 1971 in the first outside White House wedding, held in the Rose Garden.

Anthony Rodham and Nicole Boxer, May 28, 1994: Rodham is the brother of first lady Hillary Clinton. The wedding took place outside in the Rose Garden.

Pete Souza and Patti Lease, October 19, 2013: White House photographer Pete Souza is one of the few non-presidential family members to get married at the White House. Serving as President Barack Obama’s photographer, around 35 people were in attendance, including the Obamas.

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

