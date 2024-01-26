EU To Counter Elon Musk's Starlink With A Multi-Billion Euro Satellite System

Loading... Loading...

The European Union has announced plans to develop a multi-billion euro satellite system to counter the dominance of Elon Musk‘s Starlink. This move is partly in response to Starlink’s refusal to provide services to the Ukrainian military during the 2022 conflict with Russia.

Why It Matters: The EU’s decision to create its own satellite system directly responds to the challenges faced due to the reliance on the U.S.-based SpaceX’s Starlink. The EU is concerned about the potential vulnerability of its communication systems in the event of a national security crisis.

The new satellite system, named IRIS², is designed to provide military-grade secure communications and internet services. The EU aims to finalize contracts worth billions by the end of March. This initiative is a significant shift in the EU’s space strategy, previously put on hold during the 2019 budget negotiations.

The recent conflict influenced the EU’s decision in Ukraine, where the lack of reliable satellite communication systems became a critical issue. The EU’s new satellite system is expected to address this vulnerability and enhance the bloc’s space capabilities.

Despite the challenges posed by Starlink’s dominance, the EU’s move is a significant step towards achieving strategic autonomy in space technology. It also reflects the growing geopolitical competition in the space sector.

Meanwhile, Musk has been advocating for Starlink as a cost-effective alternative for high-speed internet, as seen when he recommended Starlink for lower-cost internet connectivity in North Carolina after President Joe Biden announced investments of $82 million to connect households in the region to the internet.

Photo by Wirestock Creators on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.