What Happened With Rail Vision Stock?

Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN shares traded higher on Thursday. The stock has surged over 450% over the past week, here's a look at why.

What To Know: At the beginning of the week, shares of Rail Vision rose moderately on news that the company's Main Line system had successfully obtained formal certifications for critical European Union railway standards.

On Tuesday, the stock posted a nearly 400% gain following Monday's announcement, although shares pulled back from the strength of the move on Wednesday. It is also worth noting that the company recently announced that it signed a supply contract for the purchase of its AI-based Switch Yard Systems, valued at up to $5 million, on Wednesday as well.

Despite the brief selloff, Rail Vision shares came roaring back by over 80% on Thursday. Trading of the stock was halted and resumed twice during the day. Additionally, the move was backed by unusually high trading volume as well, with the stock experiencing above-average volume of 35.47 million shares, compared to its average volume of 2.91 million shares.

RVSN Price Action: Shares of Rail Vision were up 40.1% at $7.58 at the close of the market, according to Benzinga Pro.

