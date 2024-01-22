Why Rail Vision Stock Is Charging Higher Monday

Loading... Loading...

Rail Vision Ltd RVSN shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it secured approvals and certifications for European Union (EU) railway standards.

What Happened: Rail Vision said it successfully obtained formal certifications for critical EU railway standards, clearing the way for accelerated adoption of the company’s Main Line system.

“Achieving compliance with these EU standards marks a major milestone for Rail Vision and positions us ahead of the competition in the Railway technology market,” said Noam Shloper, head of quality and reliability at Rail Vision.

“Our team is driven by a commitment to support product quality and safety above all else, and we’re pleased to complete this important milestone that sets the stage for accelerated adoption of our Main Line system across the vast EU market.”

Rail Vision’s Main Line system is now certified in compliance with EN 50155, demonstrating the system’s ability to withstand the rigorous physical demands of railway operations. The system also meets the reliability, availability, maintainability and safety requirements of EN 50126. Compliance sets the stage for adoption of the company’s system across the EU market.

Rail Vision is a technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market.

RVSN Price Action: Rail Vision shares were up 58.3% at $2.17 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: 3844328 from Pixabay.