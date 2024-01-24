Apple Wins Early Battle Against Pegasus Spyware Maker NSO: 'A Wash, Indeed'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Apple Inc. AAPL has won an early round in its legal tussle against NSO Group, the Israeli company responsible for the notorious Pegasus spyware.

What Happened: As reported by Interesting Engineering, Apple has struck a significant blow to NSO Group in the ongoing lawsuit.

The case Apple initiated in November 2021 accused NSO of creating and deploying Pegasus, a covert spyware that infiltrated iPhones and extracted sensitive user information.

NSO tried to dismiss the lawsuit, and the case was moved to Israel. However, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rejected NSO’s pleas, ruling that the case would continue in the U.S.

Judge Rogers further dealt a blow to NSO by affirming Apple’s legal claims, stating that Pegasus violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) and California’s Unfair Competition Laws.

Undeterred by this initial victory, Apple has pledged to continue fighting intrusive spyware. An Apple spokesperson said, “We will continue to protect users against 21st-century mercenaries like the NSO Group.”

Why It Matters: Apple initiated the lawsuit in 2021 against NSO Group following allegations against the Pegasus spyware maker for unauthorized surveillance and targeting of Apple users.

Apple sought a permanent injunction prohibiting NSO from using any of its software, services, or devices. The complaint also revealed new information on how NSO’s security exploit “Forcedentry” was allegedly used to infiltrate a victim’s Apple device.

