Tesla's Next EV? 'Redwood' Compact Crossover Gearing Up For 2025 Debut: Report

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly eyeing making a new mass market EV codenamed “Redwood.”

The vehicle will start production in mid-2025, Reuters reported, citing four people familiar with the matter. It will reportedly be a compact crossover.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: ‘We’re Not Stuck In A Mold:’ Cybertruck Designer Credits Tesla CEO Elon Musk As Driving Force To ‘Bring The Future Forward’

Photo via Shutterstock