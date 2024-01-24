Tesla's Next EV? 'Redwood' Compact Crossover Gearing Up For 2025 Debut: Report

Loading...
Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly eyeing making a new mass market EV codenamed “Redwood.”
The vehicle will start production in mid-2025, Reuters reported, citing four people familiar with the matter. It will reportedly be a compact crossover.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
