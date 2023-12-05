Elon Musk Highlights Potential $25,000 Next-Gen Vehicle: 'Revolution In Manufacturing ... Will Blow People's Minds'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Electric vehicle company Tesla Inc TSLA recently highlighted its first deliveries of the Cybertruck pickup truck.

A leading automotive expert wants to know when Tesla's next vehicle is coming. Here's Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s response.

What Happened: Tesla has been one of the leaders in electric vehicles for years, with increased production and deliveries far outpacing other American automotive rivals in the EV space.

To propel the company forward, a next-gen low-cost Tesla vehicle is widely anticipated by many analysts and Tesla fans, with a potential price point of $25,000.

Musk wouldn't share too many details on the timeline of the vehicle, but hinted at how advanced the production will be during a recent interview with Sandy Munro.

The Tesla CEO said he reviews the production line plans every week for the new low-cost, high-volume vehicle that the company is working on.

"The revolution in manufacturing that will be represented by that car will blow people's minds," Musk said.

The technological advancement in the production of the next vehicle will surpass that of any automotive company on the planet, Musk added.

"It's going to be cool."

Musk said the vehicle will be made at Giga Texas first and will later be produced at Giga Mexico, a future Tesla manufacturing facility.

What's Next: During the interview, Munro said that in the future, the two biggest automotive companies could be BYD Company ADR BYDDY and Tesla.

Musk said that it’s premature to determine the eventual winner, but he also noted that companies not transitioning to electric vehicles are making a big mistake.

"The future is definitely electric," Musk said.

The Tesla leader drew a parallel to past mistakes made by companies that doubled down on horse and buggies when automobiles were emerging.

"You don't want to be the buggy manufacturer in the age of automobiles."

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares closed at $238.72 Tuesday, versus a 52-week trading range of $101.81 to $299.29. Shares of Tesla are up 120% year-to-date in 2023.

