Elon Musk Aims To Make Tesla's Cybertruck's Turning Radius 'Significantly' Tighter With New Improvements

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company is working on certain improvements to the Cybertruck, which will further lower its turning radius.

What Happened: Tesla currently claims a better turning radius for the Cybertruck than most sedans. According to its manual, the vehicle has a curb-to-curb turning radius of 43.5 ft.

In comparison, the turning radius of a Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is pegged at 47.8 feet by the automotive magazine Car and Driver. This marks a difference of over four feet between the turning radius of the Cybertruck and its sole competition from rival automaker Ford Motor Co F.

Responding to a Tesla enthusiast who noted this difference on X, Musk said, “We have further improvements in the works to tighten the turning circle significantly.”

Why It Matters: Tesla started delivering its stainless steel cybertruck to customers in late November. It currently starts at $79,990 as compared to the Ford Lightning which starts at merely $49,995 for its lower-end variant. The lower-priced rear-wheel drive version of the Cybertruck, starting at $57,390, will only be available starting in 2025.

Furthermore, while the Lightning is eligible for an EV tax credit of $7,500, the Cybertruck is not. However, Tesla expects the vehicle to qualify for tax credit later in 2024.

