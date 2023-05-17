Elon Musk Teased Two New Products In The Making, Could A Tesla Model 2 Be One Of Them?

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk teased two new products at Tesla’s shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

What Happened: “We are actually building a new product,” said Musk, while adding that there would be a proper product launch later.

Musk said that the EV giant has two new products in the making and they are superior to present industry standards.

“Both the design and manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything that is present in industry,” Musk said.

The CEO added that Tesla would probably make 5 million units of these products, combined, in a year. However, he added that it is just “Elon’s guess.”

Why It Matters: Though highly anticipated, there was no “Model 2” economy EV reveal at Investor Day on March 1. Musk refused to say when the next-generation vehicle would be showcased while adding that he would be jumping the gun if he answered the question.

It was reported in March that Musk said there is a clear path to delivering a car that cost half as much to build as Tesla’s Model 3 sedan. However, Musk offered no additional details even then.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Micromanaging Or Masterstroke? Elon Musk Reportedly Takes Control Of Tesla’s Hiring Process