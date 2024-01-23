Jeff Bezos Reportedly Earns Title Of 'Most Unusual Business Leader Of Our Era' From Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

Loading... Loading...

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy highlighted his unique leadership approach, which stands apart from that of his predecessor, Jeff Bezos in a recent interview.

What Happened: Jassy stated that while he learned from Bezos, the challenges he faces as Amazon’s leader are unique. He said, “I do think that every era of business leadership … is different,” reported Fortune.

“When I started the job, nobody really predicted that the pandemic would last that long, and Omicron would come, and the war in Ukraine would come and the inflation—there's lots of things that happen throughout, and you have to just keep adjusting, and that's what we tried to do as a team,” according to the report.

Jassy, who has been with Amazon since 1997 and co-launched Amazon Web Services (AWS) with Bezos in 2006, has inherited several issues from Bezos, including streaming losses and a slowdown in sales growth. Despite these hurdles, Jassy’s tenure has seen success, with Amazon’s third-quarter revenue in 2023 up 13% at $143.1 billion compared to the previous year.

Jassy, known for his diplomatic and friendly demeanor, has also shown firmness when necessary, such as enforcing Amazon’s return-to-office mandates. He plans to focus on growing subscription-based health care provider One Medical and Prime streaming services, as well as Project Kuiper to expand broadband connections, particularly in rural communities.

Jassy reportedly credited Bezos’s role in shaping his leadership and said, “I learned from somebody who's arguably the most unusual business leader of our era.”

Why It Matters: Andy Jassy took over as CEO of Amazon after Jeff Bezos stepped down in July 2021, exactly 27 years after founding the e-commerce and cloud services giant. Jassy, who founded AWS in 2003, served as its CEO from April 2016 until July 2021.

Interestingly, Bezos had once predicted that Amazon would eventually fail and go bankrupt. In 2021, he shared a newspaper clipping from 1999 that featured an article doubting the viability of his company.

Bezos posted on Twitter, “Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail.”

During the Fortune interview, Jassy disclosed Amazon’s intentions to expand its subscription-oriented healthcare service, One Medical, and its Prime streaming services. Additionally, the company is set to enhance Project Kuiper to extend broadband connectivity, with a specific focus on rural areas.

