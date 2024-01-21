Pakistan-Iran Strikes, Bernie Sanders Warning Against Trump, US Thwarts Houthi Missile Strike And More: This Week In Politics

Loading... Loading...

The weekend saw a flurry of international and national news, from escalating tensions between Pakistan and Iran to the heated rhetoric on the 2024 election trail. Let’s dive into a summary of the top stories.

Pakistan Accuses Iran of Fatal Airspace Violation: Pakistan has lodged a complaint against Iran, accusing it of violating their airspace, leading to two fatalities. The alleged incident comes in the wake of Iran’s missile strikes on two Jaish al Adl bases. The Pakistani foreign office has warned Iran of “serious consequences” and termed the event “completely unacceptable.” Read the full article here.

Bernie Sanders Warns Against Trump’s Potential Re-election: As the 2024 presidential race kicks off, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) voiced concerns about the potential repercussions of a second Trump presidency. Sanders described Trump as “a bitter man,” who could target his perceived enemies if reelected. He further suggested that a second Trump term could potentially lead to the “end of democracy.” Read the full article here.

U.S. Navy Thwarts Houthi Missile Strike: The U.S. Navy successfully avoided a missile strike from Houthi militants in Yemen. The USS Laboon was targeted by a cruise missile, which was intercepted by a U.S. fighter aircraft. There were no reported injuries or damage. Read the full article here.

Support for Ukraine’s Stance Against Russia: Poland’s President Andrzej Duda and Latvia's President Edgars Rinkēvičs have supported Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate with Russia amidst their ongoing conflict. Duda described Ukraine’s stance as “perfectly understandable,” considering Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty. Read the full article here.

Trump’s Alleged Mass Deportation Plan: In the run-up to the 2024 elections, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) revealed that a reelected Trump plans to carry out “mass deportations” on his inauguration day. Greene’s comments came during a rally in Iowa, where she urged attendees to support Trump and his immigration policy. Read the full article here.

Photo by Alexander Yartsev on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Anan Ashraf The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.