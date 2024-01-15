Houthi Missile Strike On US Navy Destroyer In Red Sea Foiled By Alert Fighter Aircraft

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, a U.S. Navy destroyer operating in the southern Red Sea was targeted by a cruise missile launched from a Houthi militant area in Yemen. The missile was intercepted by a U.S. fighter aircraft, and no injuries or damage were reported.

What Happened: The missile was launched at the USS Laboon around 4:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, reported Bloomberg. The U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident in a social media post.

This comes after the Houthi rebels reported that U.S. and U.K. fighter jets targeted Jadaa mountain in the Red Sea province of Hodeida. The U.S. and U.K. military have not yet confirmed this attack.

Earlier, the U.S. military had launched an airstrike on a Houthi rebel radar installation in Yemen, following a series of attacks on the group’s ability to target commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Why It Matters: The recent missile attack on the U.S. Navy destroyer follows a series of events in the region. A coalition led by the U.S. had launched a series of attacks on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen in response to the rebels’ refusal to stop their Red Sea ship assaults.

The Houthi rebels had threatened to target U.S. and U.K. commercial vessels after the allies launched airstrikes against the group. This has raised concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a regional conflict involving Iran, something the Biden administration has been trying to prevent.

These events have led to increased tensions in the Middle East and the Red Sea, with crude oil prices soaring by more than 4% following the U.S.-led airstrikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen.

