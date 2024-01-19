Your Next Boss Probably Won't Need Coffee Breaks Or Sleep: AI Could Be Running Businesses In 5 Years, Says Deepmind Co-Founder

Loading... Loading...

Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of DeepMind, a division of Google, has predicted that AI will be capable of creating and managing its businesses within the next five years.

What Happened: Suleyman, who is now the CEO of Inflection AI, made this assertion during a panel discussion on AI at the 2024 World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland, reported Business Insider. He suggested that AI’s ability to act as an entrepreneur, project manager, and inventor, capable of marketing, manufacturing, and selling products for profit, would be the new version of the Turing test.

“I think that completely changes the economy,” Suleyman added.

Suleyman expressed confidence that these business-savvy capabilities would be widely available, possibly even open-source, by the decade’s end. He also predicted that AI would significantly impact the economy.

See Also: Plug Power Stock Is Hitting New 52-Week Lows: What’s Going On?

These predictions align with Suleyman’s previous statements about AI’s societal impact. He has previously referred to AI as a “fundamentally labor-replacing” tool and predicted that AI assistants will be a common feature in people’s lives in the next five years.

Why It Matters: Suleyman’s predictions are in line with the ongoing discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The impact of AI on various aspects of society, including the need for human oversight, has been a key topic at the forum.

In a panel discussion on the “Hard Power of AI,” Nick Clegg, the president of global affairs at Meta Platforms Inc., emphasized the need for a balance between technological evolution and political regulation. He highlighted the mismatch between technological speed and political response but also welcomed the fact that "the political, societal, ethical debate around generative AI is happening in parallel as the technology is evolving.”

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Trump Will Carry Out ‘Mass Deportations On Day 1'

Image via Dall-E

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.