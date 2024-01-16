OnlyFans Co-Founder Tom Stokely Ventures Into Aviation With Global Airlines For Transatlantic Routes

Loading... Loading...

In an unexpected twist, Tom Stokely, co-founder of the social media platform OnlyFans, is making a strategic shift from the digital world to the skies, planning to launch an aviation startup.

What Happened: Stokely is teaming up with Global Airlines, an emerging player seeking to offer flights from London Gatwick to New York and Los Angeles, reported Euronews. This move places Global Airlines as a budding rival against established entities like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic for the transatlantic route.

Global Airlines, a brainchild of ex-banker James Asquith and the youngest individual to have travelled to all 196 sovereign countries, was founded three years back. The company initially intended to have a large jet cruising the Atlantic by Spring 2024, but has put this plan on hold. The firm is currently weighing the possibility of offering chartered services for major events, such as the 2026 World Cup in the U.S.

See Also: Mark Cuban Questions Iowa Crossover Votes After Report Indicates Democrats Could Boost Nikki Haley To Block Trump

Stokely, also an ex-banker, met Asquith last year, leading to his addition to the advisory board for Asquith’s travel app, Holiday Swap. Stokely’s move to the aviation sector follows a prosperous run with OnlyFans, a London-based subscription platform popular for adult content, which raked in net revenue of $2.5 billion in 2022. The exact role Stokely will assume in the new aviation venture is yet to be revealed.

Why It Matters: OnlyFans has been a game-changer in the digital content subscription scene, paving the way for a new batch of high earners and millionaires. Many of these wealth creators have been investing their earnings in various sectors, including real estate, startups, stocks, and high-yield savings accounts.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President ‘Completely Ruined’ NY Fraud Case After His Outbursts Against Judge

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.