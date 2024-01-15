Trump Critic Gov. Chris Sununu Doesn't Want To Be Nikki Haley's Vice President: 'Not My Gig'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) has dismissed the idea of serving as Nikki Haley’s running mate in the upcoming GOP primary.

What Happened: According to a report by The Hill on Tuesday, Sununu, who endorsed Haley for the GOP primary, said he would “probably not” take the VP role. Responding to Fox News’s Neil Cavuto, Sununu stated, “Look, I'd do anything for Nikki Haley but not — but probably not that. That's not my gig.”

He further added, “I don't think Washington could handle me, Neil,” indicating that his assertive persona might not fit the political capital.

Last month, Sununu’s endorsement for Haley made waves amidst speculation about her potential VP pick. Haley’s campaign has been gaining momentum in the Granite State, with recent polls showing her just behind former President Trump.

Trump leads the New Hampshire polls with 42 percent, followed by Haley at 31 percent. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails in third place with close to 7 percent.

Haley’s campaign is also picking up pace in Iowa, another pivotal state for the GOP primary, where she is currently in second place, albeit behind Trump.

Why It Matters: Sununu’s endorsement of Haley in December 2023 was a significant event, as reported by Benzinga. Sununu, a vocal critic of Trump, had shifted the dynamics of the GOP race by backing Haley, who is seen as an alternative to Trump within the Republican party.

In the same month, another Benzinga article reported on the narrowing gap between Trump and Haley in the New Hampshire polls, which prompted a strong reaction from Trump.

Meanwhile, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie suspended his 2024 campaign in January 2024, as per a Benzinga report, declaring his intent to prevent Trump from winning the presidency again. This development could potentially intensify the competition between Trump and Haley in the GOP primary.

