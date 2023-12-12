Trump Critic Chris Sununu Publicly Backs Nikki Haley For 2024 GOP Nomination, Shaking Up Republican Race

Loading... Loading...

Chris Sununu, the Governor of New Hampshire, has publicly endorsed Nikki Haley for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The announcement was made during a town hall meeting in Manchester, shifting the dynamics of an already contentious race for the GOP nomination.

What Happened: Sununu, a staunch critic of Donald Trump’s influence within the party, made his endorsement of Haley known at an event in Manchester. Sununu, who had previously considered a presidential run himself, has chosen to fully support Haley’s campaign, particularly as the New Hampshire primary approaches on January 23, reported CNN.

The endorsement puts Haley, former South Carolina governor, at the forefront of those seen as alternatives to Trump within the Republican party. Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have been locked in a fierce competition for this position, leading to contrasting endorsements from key states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Upon receiving the endorsement, Haley thanked Sununu and championed New Hampshire’s “live-free-or-die” motto, suggesting it should be adopted nationwide. The endorsement is a significant blow to DeSantis, whose support in New Hampshire has been waning.

Why It Matters: Sununu’s endorsement of Haley carries significant weight given his previous calls for GOP candidates to distance themselves from Trump.

In an op-ed for The New York Times titled “If Republicans Narrow the Field, We Will Beat Trump,” Sununu urged fellow Republicans to present a fresh vision to the American voters and not to shy away from challenging Trump, asserting that around 60% of voters were open to a new nominee.

This endorsement indicates Sununu’s belief in Haley’s potential to provide the fresh vision he had previously advocated for, adding a new layer of intrigue to the upcoming primary in New Hampshire.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

