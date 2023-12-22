Trump Upset By Poll Suggesting Tight Race With Nikki Haley In New Hampshire: 'Just Another Scam'

Loading... Loading...

The latest poll findings reveal that Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is closing in on former President Donald Trump in the race for the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire. The poll has elicited a spirited reaction from Trump.

What Happened: The American Research Group Inc. conducted a poll this week which disclosed that Nikki Haley is steadily catching up with Trump in the Republican presidential race in New Hampshire. Trump’s advantage over Haley is a mere 4 points, according to the poll.

Trump, who secured 33% of the votes, vehemently dismissed Haley’s 29% as a result of a fraudulent poll on his social media platform, Truth Social. Haley, on the other hand, embraced the results and exuded confidence, implying that Trump is becoming apprehensive about her growing support base.

Other notable participants, such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, earned 13% and 6% support, respectively, in the poll. Vivek Ramaswamy, a businessman, received 5% of the votes.

The endorsement of Haley by New Hampshire’s Governor Chris Sununu last week presumably contributed to her campaign’s momentum. Trump launched a series of online attacks on Sununu following his endorsement of Haley, denouncing him as one of the least popular governors in the U.S..

Why It Matters: The narrowing gap between Trump and Haley in New Hampshire, traditionally an important state for the Republican primary, is significant. Trump’s strong reaction to the poll results suggests that Haley’s rising popularity is becoming a concern for the former president.

Meanwhile, another poll suggests that Trump's popularity among GOP voters is notably higher than that of other candidates, largely due to his significant lead in national primary polls. Trump currently maintains a 51-point lead over DeSantis and Haley, both of whom hold around 11% support in national polls.

