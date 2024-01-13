This Week In AI: From Microsoft's New Battery Material Discovery To Samsung's Galaxy AI Tease

Loading... Loading...

The week saw a flurry of news highlighting the growing power and versatility of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI continued to make headlines, from potential breakthroughs in battery technology to legal showdowns over patent infringements.

Microsoft AI Helps Scientists In Discovering A Potential Battery Breakthrough

In a significant development, scientists at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory utilized Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT AI technology to identify a potential new battery material. The tech giant’s Quantum team used AI to screen 32 million candidates, zeroing in on a unique, non-natural material within a record time of just 80 hours. The material, which PNNL later confirmed to have unique properties, could revolutionize battery technology. Read the full article here.

Samsung Teases Galaxy AI

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF joined forces with Marvel Studios to tease its upcoming “Galaxy AI” feature. Samsung brightened the Las Vegas Sphere to showcase the new AI features to be launched with the Galaxy S24 series on Jan. 17. While the specific AI capabilities weren't specified, the advertisement showed Marvel’s Doctor Strange opens a portal to the “Samsung Galaxy.” Read the full article here.

Google Headed for a $7B Courtroom Showdown

Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL Google is set to face a courtroom showdown over allegations of patent infringement. The trial, scheduled to begin in Boston, centers on whether Google’s AI technology processors violate patents held by Massachusetts-based computer scientist Joseph Bates and his company, Singular Computing. The company is seeking up to $7 billion in compensation, potentially setting a record for the highest-ever patent infringement award in the U.S. Read the full article here.

Windows Notepad to Get a Dose of AI

Windows 11 users can look forward to a new AI feature in Microsoft’s Notepad application. Code from the latest Windows 11 test builds reveals plans for an AI-driven ‘Cowriter’ feature operating on a credit system. While the pricing for these credits has not been announced, Microsoft is expected to start charging once the credits are exhausted. Read the full article here.

OpenAI Blames Rare Bug

Lastly, OpenAI, the parent of ChatGPT, addressed a lawsuit filed by The New York Times Co. NYT. The media company accused OpenAI of using copyrighted articles to train its popular chatbot. OpenAI countered these claims, blaming a ‘rare bug’ for the chatbot’s regurgitation of content and suggesting that the Times may have manipulated prompts to create their examples. Read the full article here.

