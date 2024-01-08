Sam Altman-Led OpenAI Refutes New York Times' Allegations, Blames 'Rare Bug' For ChatGPT Regurgitating Content

Loading... Loading...

In a blog post, on Monday, ChatGPT-parent OpenAI made a public response to a lawsuit filed by The New York Times Co. NYT, stating that the newspaper’s accusations do not fully represent the usage of Times data by OpenAI.

What Happened: OpenAI responded to the lawsuit by the New York Times, accusing ChatGPT-parent of using copyrighted articles to train their popular chatbot and other AI features. The Times also reportedly provided examples where the chatbot reproduced sections of text almost verbatim from its articles, reported Bloomberg.

In response, OpenAI stated that this type of “regurgitation” is a “rare bug” that they are actively working to eliminate. They further suggested that the Times may have “deliberately manipulated prompts” and “cherry-picked their examples from multiple attempts”.

"We regard The New York Times' lawsuit to be without merit. Still, we are hopeful for a constructive partnership with The New York Times and respect its long history, which includes reporting the first working neural network over 60 years ago and championing First Amendment freedoms," the company said in the blog post.

OpenAI’s chatbot, like other generative AI technologies, is fueled by large language models that ingest vast amounts of digital text from various sources.

Even though using online data has been standard practice, recent debates have emerged concerning compensation for content creators whose work contributes to these technologies.

Why It Matters: This lawsuit is not the first of its kind.

In December last year, a group of 11 nonfiction authors, including Pulitzer Prize winners, joined a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft Corporation MSFT accusing the companies of using their writings without permission for training AI programs.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has been in discussions with various publishers to license their content amidst the copyright lawsuit filed by the New York Times. Tom Rubin, chief of intellectual property and content at OpenAI, previously described these negotiations as positive and progressing well.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

