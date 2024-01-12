Beat Inflation With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Health Care Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Organon & Co. OGN

Dividend Yield: 6.65%

6.65% Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $32 to $22 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst David Amsellem maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $32 to $22 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $27 to $22 on Oct. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $27 to $22 on Oct. 11, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Recent News: Organon announced the availability of XACIATO 2% by prescription.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Dividend Yield: 5.92%

5.92% TD Cowen analyst Steve Scala downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $32 on Jan. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Steve Scala downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $32 on Jan. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $39 to $35 on Oct. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $39 to $35 on Oct. 17, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%. Recent News: The European Commission recently approved Pfizer's TALZENNA in combination with XTANDI for adult patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Viatris Inc. VTRS

Dividend Yield: 3.97%

3.97% Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst David Amsellem maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $10 to $11 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. B of A Securities analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $9 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $9 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: Viatris announced the appointment of Theodora "Doretta" Mistras as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2024.

