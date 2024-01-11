AI Proves Essential In Identifying And Combating Hackers Threatening US Infrastructure

Loading... Loading...

U.S. intelligence agencies are increasingly employing artificial intelligence (AI) to trace cyber intrusions into the nation’s critical infrastructure, with a particular focus on threats from Chinese hackers.

What Happened: AI has become an indispensable asset in identifying covert digital invasions that would otherwise be difficult to detect. These clandestine assaults, especially those from Chinese cybercriminals, are primarily aimed at U.S. transport systems, pipelines, and ports.

At a conference on Tuesday, Rob Joyce, the cybersecurity director at the National Security Agency, stated that these cybercriminals are employing advanced methods that mimic regular network activity, making their actions “really dangerous” due to the potential for widespread disruption, reported the Wall Street Journal reported.

Authorities are worried about the potential misuse of AI by cyber criminals, which could lead to extensive damage. There’s also concern that the increasing advancement of AI could result in a divide where wealthier companies have better cyber defenses than those unable to afford them.

Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, cautioned about the rising use of generative AI tools by cybercriminals and nation-state hackers during a recent conference.

Peace went on to say that government agencies and financial institutions are also being encouraged to invest in technologies capable of detecting deepfake images and videos created with AI for fraudulent activities.

Previously, Stephen Schmidt, Chief Security Officer at Amazon.com Inc. AMZN said that the company has been actively using AI in its cybersecurity defenses. "I think that generative AI has the potential to become an indispensable tool in the hands of security engineers."

Why It Matters: The increasing focus on AI in cybersecurity comes in response to escalating threats from China and cybercriminals targeting American AI firms, as highlighted by FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Cyber Command General Paul Nakasone during a CNBC CEO Council virtual roundtable in January 2024.

Last year, it was reported that an AI platform developed by British researchers could predict passwords with a 95% accuracy rate, underscoring the potential risks and potential of AI in cybersecurity.

The increasing sophistication of these technologies underscores the urgency for investment in AI defenses to protect critical infrastructure from potential threats.

