Honda Showcases Two New Electric Vehicle Concepts At CES, Anticipating Grand 2026 North American Launch

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC unveiled two new electric vehicle (EV) concepts, hinting at the company’s ambitious plans for its upcoming EV lineup slated for a 2026 North American debut.

What Happened: Honda showcased two concept models, namely the “Space-Hub” and “Saloon,” at the CES tech conference. These concepts hint at the design direction for Honda’s forthcoming “0 Series” EVs, built upon the brand’s principles of being “thin, light and wise.”

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe emphasized in a press release, “We will create a completely new value from zero based on thin, light and wise as the foundation for our new Honda 0 EV series to further advance the joy and freedom of mobility to the next level.”

The Saloon, a vehicle with a design echoing futuristic aesthetics, will be the first 0 Series model to grace North American shores. The Space-Hub, a larger vehicle concept, follows the Saloon’s design ethos. Both models sport hints of autonomous driving capabilities, with features such as retractable steering yolks and advanced driver-assistive systems. The duo also boasts rapid charging capabilities, with the ability to charge from 15% to 80% within 10 to 15 minutes.

Why It Matters: Honda has been steadily laying the groundwork for its electric future. In April last year, the automaker announced its global strategy to shift its entire sales to EVs by 2040 and revealed plans for launching EVs in major markets.

Later in September, Honda also joined other auto giants, including Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co, and Volvo AB, in adopting Tesla Inc‘s EV charging standard for its future EVs. This alignment with Tesla’s charging standard ensures Honda EV owners will have access to Tesla Supercharger stations.

