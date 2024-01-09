Michigan Swings Towards Trump: Recent Poll Reveals An 8-Point Lead Over Biden

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has taken a lead over President Joe Biden by 8 points in Michigan, according to a recent poll.

What Happened: A new poll revealed on Thursday that President Biden lags behind his predecessor by 8 percentage points in Michigan, as reported by The Hill. The Glengariff Group conducted the poll, and The Detroit News and WDIV-TV commissioned it. The poll indicates that 47% of probable Michigan voters would vote for Trump, while Biden has the support of 39%.

Further, the poll shows that 3% of voters would opt for another candidate, while 11% are still undecided. When it comes to the performances of Biden and Trump in the Oval Office, only 17% believe Biden deserves re-election, while 33% feel Trump should be re-elected. A whopping 77% of respondents expressed a wish for new leadership.

Interestingly, when the poll includes a potential third-party candidate like former Rep. Liz Cheney, Trump’s lead widens to 11 points. Michigan, a swing state that Biden narrowly won in 2020, continues to be a hotbed of political rivalry. The Hill/Decision Desk HQ polling average shows Trump leading over Biden in the state by 6 points.

See Also: Trump’s Niece Says AG Letitia James Has ‘Screwed’ Former President ‘More Than You Think’ In Civil Fraud Case: ‘Donald’s House Of Cards Is About To Collapse’

Why It Matters: This development comes amid a decline in Biden’s popularity among key demographics, including Hispanic and young voters, as reported by Benzinga.

National polls continue to show a close race for the 2024 election, with Biden and Trump being the frontrunners for the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively.

Trump has been leading in each of the six swing states, including Michigan, according to a recent “swing state poll.” This trend seems to be consistent across all swing states, which could be a significant concern for Biden and his party.

Photos via Shutterstock.

Read Next: Remembering The Weed-smoking Capitol Rioter Who Compared Himself To Elon Musk And Called Jan. 6 A ‘Beautiful Day’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.