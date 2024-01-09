Volkswagen Adds ChatGPT In The Driver's Seat For These Models — But Only In Europe For Now

Loading... Loading...

German automaker Volkswagen AG VWAGY on Monday said that it plans to incorporate AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, into all its car models equipped with the IDA voice assistant.

What Happened: The AI chatbot is developed using Cerence Inc‘s CRNC Chat Pro software and is designed to answer general knowledge questions, control infotainment, navigation, air conditioning, and read-aloud researched content, the company said in a statement.

The rollout, earmarked for the second quarter, will commence in Europe. The integration will span the ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, and ID.3, as well as the new Tiguan, Passat, and Golf vehicles.

Why It Matters: While Volkswagen vehicles in the U.S. will not have the feature now, the company is considering it, Techcrunch reported.

When the feature becomes operational, drivers will interact with the IDA voice assistant as they typically would. If the vehicle system cannot process a request, it will be anonymously forwarded to the AI chatbot, which can then provide an answer.

However, the company said all questions and answers would be deleted immediately in favor of data protection.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Donald Trump’s Customized Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Up for Auction

Photo by Gyuszko-Photo on Shutterstock