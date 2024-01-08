Donald Trump's Customized Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster Up for Auction

Loading... Loading...

The 1997 Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster previously owned by former President Donald Trump is going up for auction later this month in Scotland.

What Happened: The Italian automaker Lamborghini produced only 132 Diablo VT vehicles for the U.S. market between 1997 and 1999. The vehicle on auction was owned by former President Trump, adding further exclusivity to the vehicle.

The vehicle is customised with Blu Le Mans paint color which was not offered in 1997 and a ‘Donald Trump 1997 Diablo’ plaque on the door. However, the car has had two owners since Trump sold it in 2002.

“This one-off Trump-owned Diablo combines Lamborghini supercar history with American presidential history,” auction house Barrett-Jackson wrote on its website. The auction will be held at Barrett-Jackson’s headquarters in Scottsdale from Jan. 20-28 and includes not just the car but also its manuals, two tool bags, and a car cover.

Though Trump is not allowed to drive now on public property owing to his presidential term, he has reportedly owned several luxury vehicles including a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Despite his criticism of electric vehicles, he previously also owned the electric Tesla Roadster.

About The Car: According to the listing by Barrett-Jackson, the vehicle on auction is powered by a 5.7-litre engine. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, has a top speed of 202 mph, and also has cream and black interiors to contrast with the exterior blue paint.

