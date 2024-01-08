Boeing 737 Max 9 Crisis Deepens: United Airlines Discovers Loose Bolts

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL has uncovered loose bolts in several grounded 737 MAX 9 airplanes, further exacerbating the ongoing crisis faced by Boeing Co BA with this model.

What Happened: United revealed that it had found loose bolts on multiple panels of the grounded MAX 9 aircraft according to a Reuters report. This discovery sparked renewed apprehensions about the manufacturing processes of Boeing's top-selling jet family.

The problem was brought to light after a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines ALK-operated MAX 9 plane during flight, leading to the grounding of 171 aircraft of this model by U.S. regulators. United, one of the two U.S. carriers operating this model, found several planes had bolts that required tightening.

United has reportedly found nearly 10 aircraft with loose bolts, a number that may increase, leading to heightened concerns about the aircraft’s safety among passengers. Industry insiders view this as a fleet-wide quality control issue. Despite it being too early to ascertain the exact cause, Boeing’s shares have dropped by 8%.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized airlines to inspect the grounded jets using a Boeing-approved process. However, if concerns persist, this could add more pressure on Boeing, which has been grappling with numerous production issues since the grounding of the 737 MAX family in early 2019.

Why It Matters: The issue with loose bolts comes on the heels of a harrowing incident where an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 had a midair pressurization issue, causing a panel to blow off mid-flight. The incident led to the grounding of 171 Max 9 planes, including the entire U.S. fleet. This was a major setback for Boeing, a company already facing scrutiny over its manufacturing processes and supplier relationships.

United Airlines, which placed an order for 50 Boeing 787-9 airplanes for delivery beginning in 2028, is among the carriers affected by the grounding. The discovery of loose bolts in United’s Max 9 planes could potentially impact the company’s future dealings with Boeing.

Earlier Boeing said in a statement on Saturday that “Safety is our top priority.” The company said regarding the Alaska Airlines incident, “We deeply regret the impact this event has had on our customers and their passengers. We agree with and fully support the FAA’s decision to require immediate inspections of 737-9 airplanes with the same configuration as the affected airplane.”

Boeing told Benzinga, “As operators conduct the required inspections, we are staying in close contact with them and will help address any and all findings.”

“We are committed to ensuring every Boeing airplane meets design specifications and the highest safety and quality standards. We regret the impact this has had on our customers and their passengers."

Price Action: On Monday, Boeing shares closed 8.03% lower at $229 in the regular session and gained 0.15% in the after-hours trading.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.