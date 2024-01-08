Why Is AMD Stock Trading Higher Monday?

Loading... Loading...

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD stock is trading higher after Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes upgraded the stock rating from Hold to Buy with a $188 price target.

The chip designer made significant gaming GPU and PC gaming processor revelations.

Ahead of CES 2024, AMD has unveiled the Radeon RX 7600 XT, a high-performance graphics card designed for demanding games and content creation.

This card offers gaming experiences at 1080p and beyond, thanks to its 16GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory.

It also supports advanced technologies like AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution and AMD HYPR-RX with AMD Fluid Motion Frames, enhancing gaming at up to 1440p and providing significant performance improvements over competitors like the Nvidia Corp NVDA GeForce RTX 2060.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is built with 32 unified AMD RDNA 3 compute units and advanced AI technology optimized for rendering games at max settings.

The Radeon RX 7600 XT will be available starting January 24, 2024, from major AMD board partners with a suggested retail price of $329.

AMD also announced an expansion of its desktop portfolio with new products ahead of CES 2024.

The highlight is the AMD Ryzen 8000G Series desktop processors for the AM5 platform, including the Ryzen 7 8700G.

A significant development is the introduction of Ryzen AI, marking the first time a dedicated AI neural processing unit (NPU) met the desktop PC processors.

Additionally, AMD updated its Ryzen 5000 processors, offering more options for building systems for productivity, gaming, or content creation. The new Ryzen 7 5700X3D, with 3D V-Cache technology, significantly boosts gaming performance.

AMD Ryzen 8000G Series desktop processors will be available to DIY customers and SI partners from January 31, 2024, with OEM systems expected in Q2 2024.

Furthermore, AMD's OEM partners like ACER, ASUS, Lenovo, HP, and Razer are introducing new Ryzen 8040 Series-powered laptops.

Price Actions: AMD shares traded higher by 4.60% at $144.88 on the last check Monday.

