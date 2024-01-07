What's Elon Musk Cooking Up Now? Tesla CEO Says 'Few Other Products Coming Too' Apart From FSD, Robotaxi, Optimus

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk teased the arrival of additional products from the EV giant on Friday, hinting at a broader product lineup without revealing specific details.

What Happened: Musk responded to a post by an X user (@alex_avoigt), acknowledging the various products and services developed by Tesla, including vehicles, the Tesla Supercharger network, and the solar roof. Musk’s response was cryptic yet suggestive, stating, “A few other products coming too.”

The X user, @alex_avoigt, highlighted Tesla’s track record of delivering on past promises, mentioning achievements like the Roadster 1, Model S, Model X, Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck, and innovations like the Global Supercharger network, solar roof, stationary batteries, and more.

Why It Matters: Tesla is actively engaged in the development of various products, including its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, intended to enable fully autonomous driving.

The company is also exploring ventures like the Tesla Robotaxi and humanoid robots for factory work. Despite ambitious goals, Tesla’s track record of delivering on Musk’s promises remains noteworthy.

In the third quarter, Tesla allocated $1.16 billion to research and development costs, or approximately 48% of its total operating expenses. Musk has previously said that he perceives the entire company as a research and development endeavor.

He’s even refuted several analysts who rate the company’s stock in comparison to legacy car rivals, saying they were using the “wrong frame of reference.”

Earlier this month, the billionaire CEO said Tesla is “an AI/robotics company that appears to many to be a car company."

However, Musk's companies including Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, have previously made and sold peculiar products including but not limited to a tequila in a bottle shaped like a lightning bolt, a culinary torch modeled after SpaceX's Starship, and even a perfume that smells like burnt hair.

