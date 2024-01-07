Tesla Pegs Lowered Range Estimates To 'Comfort And Functionality Improvements' And EPA's Guidance Tweak

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is attributing the lowered range estimate on some of its vehicles to several improvements, coupled with the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) updated range testing guidance.

What Happened: In an email to customers who ordered specific vehicles, Tesla explained the reduced range estimate as a result of “several comfort and functionality improvements.”

According to Tesla, these changes will require more energy from the battery packs.

Additionally, Tesla stated that the EPA has updated its range testing guidance to reflect real-world range more accurately, without specifying the extent to which the new guidance contributed to the lowered estimate.

The company noted that this change in EPA guidance would also impact other automakers.

“The EPA also updated their range testing guidance to ensure sticker estimates for all manufacturers more closely reflect real-world range, impacting previous range estimates for all manufacturers, not just Tesla,” the company’s mail read.

Why It Matters: The adjusted range estimates affect select variants of Model S, X, and Y.

Notably, the range for certain Model S and X variants has decreased by up to 37 miles, while higher-end versions of the Model Y have experienced a nearly 20-mile reduction.

Tesla urged customers who ordered these vehicles to update their orders by Jan. 10 to maintain their orders.

Photo courtesy: Tesla