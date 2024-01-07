Loading... Loading...

The first week of 2024 was eventful in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. From product wishlists for Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGGOOGL AI chatbot, Google Bard, to a discussion on the relevance of computer science degrees in the evolving tech industry, the week was full of insightful tidbits. Here’s a look at five of the most captivating stories.

Google Bard Wishlist: What Users Want

Google Bard has seen a stream of updates since its launch in February 2023. Now, the company’s product managers are seeking user inputs for further enhancements in 2024. Popular requests include “toning down censorship” to giving the chatbot a persistent memory to make it more useful. Read the full article here.

Is A Computer Science Degree Becoming Redundant?

Matthew Candy, the Global Managing Partner for AI at IBM IBM, suggests that a computer science degree may no longer be a necessary qualification in the tech world. According to Candy, the advancement of AI could streamline product creation processes even for individuals without technical skills. Read the full article here.

Google Prepping for a Premium Bard?

Google might be preparing for a premium version of its AI chatbot Bard, according to cybersecurity enthusiast Bedros Pambouk. This news has sparked conversations about the potential of a paid Bard service, much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Read the full article here.

AI Creates Non-Existent Woman with Fake Passport

A Reddit user leveraged Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion text-to-image model to create a realistic image of a non-existent woman with a fake passport. This startling revelation has sparked discussions about the potential misuse of AI in creating fake identities. Read the full article here.

Elvis Presley Returns to Stage with AI’s Help

The legendary “King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis Presley, is set to return to the stage in 2024, thanks to artificial intelligence. Despite his death in 1977, Elvis’s music remains popular, and his image continues to be widely licensed. Read the full article here.

Image by Beautrium via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.