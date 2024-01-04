Is Google Working On A Paid Version Of Bard? Here's What We Know

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google could be gearing up to launch a paid version of its AI chatbot, Bard, on the same lines as Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI's ChatGPT.

What Happened: Google seems to be getting ready for a premium iteration of its Bard service, as spotted by a cybersecurity enthusiast, Bedros Pambouk, on X (formerly Twitter) and reported by Android Police.

The Bard website’s concealed code unveils plans for an enhanced chatbot known as Bard Advanced. The hidden code suggests that users might be offered a three-month free trial of Bard Advanced to Google One subscribers, after which a subscription fee would be required.

See Also: Google Bard Wishlist For 2024: From A Standalone App To Less Censorship And Hallucinations, Here’s What Users Want

On further digging, Benzinga has found a reference to the same offer taking to a Google One landing page. The link is dead for now, suggesting that Google is yet to roll out the offer.

Code spotted on the Google Bard website

However, whether Bard Advanced would be included in all Google One tiers or only the pricier ones with extra Google Drive storage is still uncertain. Alternatively, it might represent a completely new tier within Google One.

In December 2023, Google released its most competent AI model, Gemini, available in three versions, including a Nano version for mobile devices and a Pro version that powers Bard in the U.S.

A more advanced version, Gemini Ultra, has yet to be publicly launched but is presumed to power Bard Advanced.

Loading... Loading...

Based on Google’s December announcement, Bard Advanced could debut early this year.

With promotional content and initial pricing details already visible in the code, the launch appears to be just around the corner.

Why It Matters: As reported in a Benzinga article from December 2023, Google’s Bard Advanced is a key part of the company’s response to OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo in what has become an increasingly competitive AI race.

Google’s move towards a paid version of Bard signifies the growing commercial value of AI models and the company’s efforts to monetize its advancements in the field.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Is Modern AI The Legacy Of Quake? This Machine Learning Expert Thinks So

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.