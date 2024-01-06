Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: Abercrombie & Fitch, Apple, Nvidia And IBM's AI Play

Loading... Loading...

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "How Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Went From Rags to Riches in 2023," Sabrina Escobar writes that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF surprisingly spiked last year by revamping its image and sales, but the company's future growth in a fashion industry that is unpredictable remains unclear this year.

In "Apple’s Losing Streak Hits 4 Days, Amid Report of Antitrust Investigation," Callum Keown and Eric J. Savitz note that Apple Inc's AAPL stock faced a 5.9% year-to-date decline, losing $176 billion in market value due to major concerns over sales, a looming antitrust investigation, and challenges to its status as the most valuable company.

In "Shipping Stock Maersk Has Soared Amid Red Sea Attacks. The Risk Premium Could Last," Avi Salzman says that conflict in the Middle East and a drought in the Panama Canal have raised shipping costs, boosting rates and shipping stocks such as A.P. Moeller Maersk AMKBY, Hapag Llyod ADR HPGLY and more, with extended disruptions potentially leading to sustained higher premiums for transportation.

In "Nvidia Can Make $100 Billion in Extra Cash Over the Next 2 Years, Says Analyst," Tae Kim writes that BofA Global Research expects Nvidia Corp. NVDA to make major profit from AI chip sales, projecting $100 billion in free cash flow over the following two years, which could lead to investments in recurring revenue and stock buybacks.

In "Think IBM Stock Is an AI Play? Analysts Say Don’t Get Carried Away Just Yet," Adam Clark says that while IBM IBM is aiming to be a leader in AI this year, it faces skepticism as analysts highlight the company's uphill battle in convincing the market.

Read More: Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, And Bitcoin Analysts Unleash Extreme 2024 Price Projections, Skyrocketing Up To $100,000

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock