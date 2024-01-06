Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames 'Communist Democrats' After Florida Resort Cancels Book Signing: 'They Lost'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s (R-Ga.) controversial Jan. 6 book signing event has been rescheduled despite attempts to shut it down by what she referred to as “communist Democrats.”

What Happened: The book signing, originally slated for the Jan. 6 attack’s third anniversary, suddenly found itself without a venue after Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee, Florida, pulled out. Nevertheless, Greene, in an X post, has confirmed that the event will proceed at an alternative location.

She asserted that “communist Democrats” were responsible for her being ousted from the initial location. “They couldn’t cancel my book signing tomorrow,” Greene said, keeping the new location confidential.

See Also: US Court Publicly Releases Epstein List, Unveiling 187 Previously Anonymous Individuals

After realizing that the event was intended for Greene’s book, which commemorates the Jan. 6 incident, Westgate Resorts called off the signing. “Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing. This event has been canceled and is no longer taking place at our resort.”

Why It Matters: The rescheduling of Greene’s book signing comes amidst criticisms surrounding her participation in events commemorating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Rep. Anna Eskamani (D), a Florida state Democratic representative, publicly criticized Greene for her planned appearance at an event marking the attack’s third anniversary.

Greene, a vocal advocate of former President Donald Trump, released her tell-all book in November, detailing her journey to becoming one of the nation's most prominent far-right lawmakers and a strong proponent of Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner, she stated that the book aimed to present her side of the story.

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Fires Back At Report Of Market Gains: ‘I Don’t Even Own Any Stocks’

Photo by Aaron of L.A. Photography on Shutterstock