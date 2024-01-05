US Supreme Court To Decide On Trump's Eligibility For Colorado Ballot Over Capitol Attack

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review the potential disqualification of former President Donald Trump from the Colorado ballot due to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

What Happened: The Supreme Court has taken up the matter of Trump’s potential disqualification from the primary ballot in Colorado, reported The Hill. The review of this case, which could have far-reaching implications for the 2024 presidential election, is set to be expedited.

The court has scheduled oral arguments for Feb. 8, and a decision could follow soon after. This could potentially lead to Trump’s exclusion from the ballots in several states across the country.

While numerous challenges to Trump’s eligibility under the 14th Amendment have been filed across the nation, only Colorado and Maine have so far taken the extraordinary step of removing Trump from the primary ballot.

Trump’s political future now rests in the hands of the court, which includes three justices appointed by Trump. The court has never definitively addressed the meaning of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection ban.

Trump’s legal team has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, stating that they look forward to a fair hearing to argue against the 14th Amendment-based decision to remove Trump’s name from the 2024 ballot in Colorado.

Why It Matters: This decision by the Supreme Court comes in the wake of Trump’s appeal to retain his position on the Colorado primary ballot. This appeal was lodged following a historic ruling by the Colorado State Supreme Court, which declared him ineligible due to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Trump’s ballot appearance has also been challenged by Massachusetts voters, who, backed by advocacy group Free Speech For People and civil rights firm Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C, are seeking to enforce the 14th Amendment to block Trump from appearing on the state’s primary and general election ballot.

The former president is the leading contender in the Republican primary race. The latest weekly Morning Consult poll asked registered voters who they would select in a hypothetical matchup of Trump versus Joe Biden. Trump received 42% of the vote and Biden received 41% of the vote. 11% of voters selected ‘Someone Else’ and 5% selected ‘Don’t Know.’

