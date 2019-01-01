QQQ
Range
17.05 - 17.33
Vol / Avg.
221.2K/187.7K
Div / Yield
1.92/11.21%
52 Wk
10.34 - 19.14
Mkt Cap
63.8B
Payout Ratio
5.57
Open
17.21
P/E
3.66
EPS
1.61
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
A.P. Moller-Maersk is a Denmark-listed global conglomerate involved in global trade, shipping, and energy. Maersk Line, the largest contributor to group revenue and earnings, has been the largest container shipping company globally for more than 20 years. Maersk was founded in 1904 and has since been run by the Moller-Maersk family, which currently holds slightly more than 50% of the share capital. The group has been active over the past few years in divesting noncore operations, such as its long-standing stakes in Danske Bank and Dansk Supermarked as well as its oil and gas operations.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS323.000
REV18.506B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

A. P. Moller Maersk Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of A. P. Moller Maersk (OTCPK: AMKBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are A. P. Moller Maersk's (AMKBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for A. P. Moller Maersk.

Q

What is the target price for A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for A. P. Moller Maersk (OTCPK: AMKBY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AMKBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKBY)?

A

The stock price for A. P. Moller Maersk (OTCPK: AMKBY) is $17.155 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 3, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 13, 2012.

Q

When is A. P. Moller Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY) reporting earnings?

A

A. P. Moller Maersk’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for A. P. Moller Maersk.

Q

What sector and industry does A. P. Moller Maersk (AMKBY) operate in?

A

A. P. Moller Maersk is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.