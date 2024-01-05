Mark Cuban Clashes With GOP Senator After Elon Musk About Diversity Inclusion: 'If You Were Trying To Make A Stupid Comment, You Nailed It'

Loading... Loading...

Billionaire Mark Cuban clashed with Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies following the resignation of Claudine Gay as Harvard University’s president.

What Happened: Cuban recently took a stand for DEI initiatives through a social media post, responding to a user’s comment. He argued that capitalists adhering to market forces have the right to establish firms that could rival those negatively viewing DEI.

Vance questioned whether the Dallas Mavericks, co-owned by Cuban, truly represent the demographic diversity of America. Cuban, not taking this lightly, asserted that the Mavericks do indeed mirror such demographics.

See Also: Ex-WH Lawyer Says SCOTUS Is ‘Swiftly’ Going To ‘Knock Down’ Trump’s Immunity Claim

Cuban further highlighted the importance of DEI, emphasizing that it’s not about meeting quotas but understanding how to compete effectively as a company.

“If you were trying to make a stupid comment, you nailed it. First, as an organization as a whole, yes we do. More importantly, if you understand the value of DEI, it’s not in checklists and quotas, it’s in understanding how to best compete as a company. We hire the people who put us in the best position to succeed,” Cuban said.

Why It Matters: This debate between Cuban and Vance follows the resignation of Gay, the first Black president of Harvard University. Gay stepped down amid allegations of plagiarism in her works and a controversial appearance before Congress.

Cuban also clashed with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the same topic. Musk's sentiments mirrored those of billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who has previously classified DEI initiatives as racist. "DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it," Musk said.

Meanwhile, last month, Cuban offloaded his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to families associated with the late Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

Read Next: Mark Cuban Urges Joe Biden To Take Cues From Trump’s 2024 Playbook: ‘I’m Not Ever Going To Leave The White House

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore on flickr