Jack Smith Moves To Block Trump's 'Political Attacks' In Election Subversion Case

Ahead of the trial scheduled for March 4, Special Counsel Jack Smith has requested a judge to restrict former President Donald Trump from introducing certain evidence and making “political attacks” about his federal 2020 election subversion criminal prosecution.

What Happened: Smith’s motion seeks to prevent Trump and his lawyers from introducing evidence suggesting selective prosecution, coordination between prosecutors and the Biden administration, or foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election. The motion also aims to bar the introduction of certain evidence relating to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, reported The Hill.

The motion was submitted on Wednesday, while the trial proceedings are on hold pending Trump’s appeal regarding his presidential immunity and double jeopardy defenses. Smith’s team has countered Trump’s appeal with the assertion that Trump has put forward “wholly false claims.”

“Through public statements, filings, and argument in hearings before the Court, the defense has attempted to inject into this case partisan political attacks and irrelevant and prejudicial issues that have no place in a jury trial,” wrote the prosecutors, according to the report.

Trump, who is facing four federal felony charges accusing him of conspiring to subvert the election results, has entered a plea of not guilty. The appeal regarding Trump’s immunity is currently under review in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, with oral arguments set for January 9.

Why It Matters: The ongoing legal battle between Smith and Trump has been marked by concerns over potential jury influence. In September, Smith accused Trump of making statements that could potentially sway the jury's decision in the 2020 election subversion case.

By October, Smith was advocating for measures to protect potential jurors from public identification and possible harassment, citing Trump's track record of using social media to intimidate.

The trial was put on hold in December, by Judge Tanya Chutkan following Trump's appeal against the decision to reject his motion to dismiss the case.

