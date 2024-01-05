Tesla Recalls 1.6M Vehicles In China Over Autosteer Concerns Just Weeks After Massive US Callback

Loading... Loading...

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA is recalling more than 1.6 million vehicles in China due to concerns related to the misuse of autosteer features.

What Happened: According to a statement from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation, the recall includes Tesla's more premium Model S and X vehicles as well as its lower-end Model 3 and Y vehicles.

In response to the issue, the company plans to address it through a software update designed to remind drivers to adhere to driving regulations.

This action comes on the heels of a similar recall initiated by the electric vehicle giant in the United States last month, affecting over 2 million vehicles equipped with all versions of Autosteer.

Autosteer is part of Tesla’s suite of advanced driver assistance features called autopilot. When coupled with Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, it provides steering, braking, and acceleration assistance to Tesla drivers on controlled-access highways. However, even when the autosteer is engaged, the driver is responsible for taking over as necessary.

Fix For Another Issue: The company is also recalling 7,538 imported Model S and X vehicles in China made between Oct. 22 and Nov. 23 owing to a problem with the doors opening in time of a crash.

The issue will be fixed with a software update and was flagged by the company last month when recalling over 120,000 vehicles in the U.S.

