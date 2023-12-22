Tesla Recalls 120,000 Model S, X EVs To Fix Crash-Related Door Issues

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is recalling over 120,000 of its higher-end Model S and X vehicles due to a potential issue where the doors may be unlocked in the event of a crash.

What Happened: The company submitted a filing to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, stating that the model year 2022-2023 Model S and X vehicles failed to comply with safety standards, necessitating a recall.

As a remedy, Tesla will issue a free software update to address the problem.

Why It Matters: This marks the second recall by the EV giant in the last two weeks. In the previous week, Tesla recalled over 2 million vehicles equipped with all versions of Autosteer, citing insufficient controls to prevent misuse.

The company offered a fix through a free software update. The recall was initiated following a 2021 NHTSA investigation related to 11 incidents involving stationary first-responder vehicles and Tesla cars using Autosteer.

