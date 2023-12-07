Loading... Loading...

Google's newly launched Gemini AI is already available on the company's flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro. Google is previewing Gemini-powered features in a few apps, giving its users a taste of what's to come.

What Happened: Pixel 8 Pro users can now start experiencing Gemini AI-powered features in two important apps – Meta Platforms Inc.'s META WhatsApp, and the built-in Recorder app.

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has pushed out the Gemini Nano AI model to Pixel smartphone users with the AI Core app update.

If you are not sure what your next reply should be, Gemini will try to help you.

How To Enable Gemini AI Features On Pixel 8 Pro

Curiously enough, the first app to support Google's Gemini AI-powered Smart Reply feature is not a Google app – it's WhatsApp.

If you have a Pixel 8 Pro, you can experience Gemini's Smart Reply feature now. Here's what you need to do:

Open Settings > About phone > Tap Build number seven times . This will enable Developer Options.

. This will enable Developer Options. Now, go back and search for AICore in the Settings app.

in the Settings app. Tap AICore Settings > Enable AICore Persistent.

Now, open any WhatsApp chat and the Gboard app will start displaying reply suggestions using Gemini AI.

Smart Reply powered by Gemini AI in WhatsApp | Image credits: Google

If you don't see any suggestions yet, make sure you have the latest WhatsApp and AI Core app updates installed on your phone.

Another app that can now use Gemini AI features is the built-in Recorder. While Google has used on-device AI to enable the live transcription feature in the Recorder app, Gemini AI can now help it generate summaries using these transcriptions.

All you need to do is open the Recorder app and tap on an existing recording.

Tap the Transcript tab and now, tap the Summarize option at the top.

tab and now, tap the option at the top. You will now get a three-bullet summary of your voice recording.

Note that both the Smart Reply and Summarize features work on-device, without connecting to the internet. This not only helps preserve your privacy, but it is also power efficient since your phone does not have to communicate with any servers.

Google will enable more Gemini AI-powered features going forward – it has already deployed this new large language model to improve the overall performance of Pixel 8 Pro, but it is not going to be immediately tangible.

