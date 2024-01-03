OnePlus 12R Emerges As The Galaxy S24 Challenger With A Huge Battery

Loading... Loading...

The upcoming OnePlus 12R is expected to grab eyeballs with its cutting-edge screen and colossal battery. This remarkable device’s official launch will likely overshadow Samsung’s impending Galaxy S24 release.

What Happened: OnePlus 12R, as reported by PhoneArena on Wednesday, is set to make a grand debut, potentially eclipsing Samsung’s Galaxy S24 announcement. This latest entrant in the OnePlus 12 series joins the already-revealed OnePlus 12.

The OnePlus 12R promises a superior battery life with a 5,500mAh cell, according to the official OnePlus website.

See Also: ‘Complete And Utter Panic:’ Netflix Rivals Disney, Warner, Comcast, Paramount Reportedly Ponder Possible

Moreover, the OnePlus 12R will boast a more energy-efficient screen than its predecessor. The company has officially confirmed this feature, although the exact size and resolution of the 12R’s “4th Generation LTPO” display are yet to be disclosed.

Despite its high-end features, the OnePlus 12R is projected to be a more pocket-friendly option, compromising some camera capabilities for a competitive price point. The device is anticipated to be popular in Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes not long after the OnePlus 12’s launch in December 2023 showcased impressive specs like 24GB RAM and Qualcomm Inc.’s QCOM latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Concurrently, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF has also confirmed the launch of its Galaxy S24 at the ‘Unpacked’ event on Jan. 17, 2024, underlining AI as a primary focus area. With the launch of the OnePlus 12R, the competition in the smartphone market is set to intensify.

Read Next: Apple’s $85B Services Business In Crosshairs Of Legal And Regulatory Rulings

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.