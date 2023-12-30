Trump Predicts No Biden Or Harris In 2024 Election, Anticipates Democratic Primary Turmoil

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has recently voiced his expectations for the 2024 presidential race, suggesting he will not face President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris as his opponents.

What Happened: This statement from the former president hints at a significant reshuffling in the Democratic Party's candidate lineup for the next election cycle.

Trump expressed his view that the Democratic Party is poised for a highly competitive and potentially divisive primary season, Breitbart News reports.

Talking about Biden being the Democrat's nominee, Trump said, "When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he’s a different kind of a guy. The guy can’t talk. The guy can’t put two sentences together. So I do think this: I cannot believe he’s going to be the nominee," Trump told the outlet.

Trump envisions a scenario where multiple candidates vie for the party's nomination, leading to what he describes as a "free-for-all."

Also Read: Trump Has Better Shot Of Beating Biden Than His GOP Rivals Claim, According To Latest Polls

When asked who Trump thought he would run against, the former president didn’t have an answer, adding, “I don’t think that Biden will make it to the gate.”

Trump's predictions contribute to the growing intrigue surrounding the 2024 elections. His comments reflect the evolving and unpredictable nature of the current political climate, challenging traditional expectations about party dynamics and potential candidates.

Now Read: Donald Trump's Niece Laughs At His Unexpected Courtroom Exit: 'The Toddler Had Been Given A Time Out!'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock