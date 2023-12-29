Global Mofy Metaverse Reports Follow-on Offering, Joins Lyft, Coinbase Global And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

Loading...
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 0.3% on Friday.
Shares of Global Mofy Metaverse Limited GMM shares fell sharply during Friday’s session after the company announced a $10 million follow-on offering.
Global Mofy Metaverse shares dipped 37.2% to $7.00 on Friday.
Here are some other big stocks recording losses in today’s session.
- Canaan Inc. CAN shares declined 20% to $2.24.
- Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares dipped 17.1% to $10.95.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF tumbled 16.3% to $2.5507.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI dipped 14% to $18.84.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX fell 13.7% to $10.21.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL shares fell 13.3% to $0.7621.
- Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT fell 11.8% to $4.4950.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK declined 11.8% to $11.55.
- Iris Energy Limited IREN fell 11.7% to $7.52.
- Hut 8 Corp. HUT declined 11% to $14.36. Hut 8 said the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York granted approval to proceed with full mining operations plan in connection to Celsius Network LLC bankruptcy proceedings.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP fell 10.7% to $3.59.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR fell 10% to $4.3045.
- Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL tumbled 8.7% to $4.40.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ESPR fell 7.9% to $2.8350.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST fell 8% to $40.65.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA declined 7.7% to $25.95.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 6.7% to $173.83. Coinbase Global Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold a total of 101,936 shares at an average price of $173.76
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT fell 3.8% to $14.94. Nomura downgraded Lyft from Neutral to Reduce and raised the price target from $11.7 to $13. Lyft Chief Accounting Officer Lisa Blackwoodkapral sold a total of 18,581 shares at an average price of $15.26.
