Global Mofy Metaverse Reports Follow-on Offering, Joins Lyft, Coinbase Global And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 0.3% on Friday.

Shares of Global Mofy Metaverse Limited GMM shares fell sharply during Friday’s session after the company announced a $10 million follow-on offering.

Global Mofy Metaverse shares dipped 37.2% to $7.00 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Canaan Inc. CAN shares declined 20% to $2.24. Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR shares dipped 17.1% to $10.95.

Iris Energy Limited IREN fell 11.7% to $7.52. Hut 8 Corp. HUT declined 11% to $14.36. Hut 8 said the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York granted approval to proceed with full mining operations plan in connection to Celsius Network LLC bankruptcy proceedings.

declined 7.7% to $25.95. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 6.7% to $173.83. Coinbase Global Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold a total of 101,936 shares at an average price of $173.76

