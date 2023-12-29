Bitcoin Hits $43,000; Sei Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $43,000 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, moved lower, trading below the key $2,400 mark this morning.
Sei SEI/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Synthetix SNX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.69 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.8%. BTC was trading higher by 0.7% at $43,018 while ETH fell by around 0.5% to $2,371 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Sei SEI/USD
Price: $0.5776
24-hour gain: 27.9%
Bonk BONK/USD
Price: $0.00001593
24-hour gain: 26.1%
ORDI ORDI/USD
Price: $81.22
24-hour gain: 19.9%
Tellor TRB/USD
Price: $244.22
24-hour gain: 19.3%
Bitcoin SV BSV/USD
Price: $103.99
24-hour gain: 13.6%
Losers
Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $4.13
24-hour drop: 6.6%
WEMIX WEMIX/USD
Price: $2.87
24-hour drop: 6.3%
Internet Computer ICP/USD
Price: $9.58
24-hour drop: 5.9%
Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.70
24-hour drop: 5.7%
WOO Network WOO/USD
Price: $0.4437
24-hour drop: 5.3%
