Bitcoin Hits $43,000; Sei Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $43,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, moved lower, trading below the key $2,400 mark this morning.

Sei SEI/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Synthetix SNX/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.69 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.8%. BTC was trading higher by 0.7% at $43,018 while ETH fell by around 0.5% to $2,371 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Sei SEI/USD

Price: $0.5776

24-hour gain: 27.9%

Bonk BONK/USD

Price: $0.00001593

24-hour gain: 26.1%

ORDI ORDI/USD

Price: $81.22

24-hour gain: 19.9%

Tellor TRB/USD

Price: $244.22

24-hour gain: 19.3%

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD

Price: $103.99

24-hour gain: 13.6%

Losers

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $4.13

24-hour drop: 6.6%

WEMIX WEMIX/USD

Price: $2.87

24-hour drop: 6.3%

Internet Computer ICP/USD

Price: $9.58

24-hour drop: 5.9%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.70

24-hour drop: 5.7%

WOO Network WOO/USD

Price: $0.4437

24-hour drop: 5.3%

