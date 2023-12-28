Joe Biden Replies To Donald Trump's 'Rot In Hell' Christmas Message: 'Love Your Enemies'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden, on Thursday, countered former President Donald Trump’s contentious Christmas message with a call for love and unity.

What Happened: Biden took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to Trump’s inflammatory Christmas message.

The president quoted a media article on Trump’s post, countering the sentiment with a quote from the church, “There's an expression they say in church sometimes: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you,” said Biden.

Trump's divisive post, published on Christmas Day, attacked his critics with allegations and derogatory remarks.

“Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden’s ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP’ and ‘MAGA,'” Trump wrote.

Why It Matters: Biden has been increasingly critical of Trump in recent times. He often brings up Trump’s comments at fundraisers, framing him as a threat to democracy. Current polls suggest that the 2024 presidential election could see a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.

A new poll of 1,000 registered voters, conducted by JL Partners for DailyMail.com, revealed earlier this week that Trump currently enjoys a four-point lead in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup against Biden.

Trump’s ‘rot in Hell’ Christmas message was also widely criticized by many, including by former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney expressed his disapproval of Trump’s message, stating, “It’s horrible to put that out on Christmas, it really is.” He suggested that such divisive content could alienate those who find it offensive, and they might distance themselves from supporting Trump.

