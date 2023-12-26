Loading... Loading...

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney publicly criticized former President Donald Trump‘s incendiary Truth Social Christmas post.

What Happened: Mulvaney, in an interview with The Hill, openly disapproved of Trump’s message, saying, “It's horrible to put that out on Christmas, it really is."

Mulvaney went on to suggest that those who found such content offensive would likely distance themselves from the former president. "But face it, if you don't like that kind of stuff, you've already made up your mind that you're probably not supporting Donald Trump anyway."

See Also: Experts Warn Russia, China Forming Military Alliance To Counter US Dominance

Trump’s divisive post, published on Christmas Day, attacked his critics with allegations and derogatory remarks. "Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden's ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against ‘TRUMP' and ‘MAGA,'" Trump wrote.

"MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!," Trump added.

Why It Matters: The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove Trump from the ballot, citing the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection clause,” has prompted several provocative statements from the former president, including the Christmas Day post. The state’s highest court last week concluded that Trump’s actions, particularly in spreading baseless election fraud allegations and inciting his supporters toward the Capitol, amounted to engaging in insurrection.

Mulvaney has been a vocal critic of the former president. He served as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from February 2017 until March 2020 and as acting White House Chief of Staff from January 2019 until March 2020. In November, Mulvaney said Trump was leading in the 2024 presidential election polls by portraying himself as a “victim of a weaponized government.”

Earlier, in May, he also predicted that Trump would likely win the Republican primary nomination but lose in the general election to a Democratic candidate.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: Former Trump Lawyer Says Ex-President Is ‘Inciting’ His Base To Raise More Money