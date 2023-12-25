Trump's Christmas Salvo: Attacks 'Crooked Joe Biden' And 'Deranged Jack Smith,' Calls All Electric Cars 'Lunacy'

Loading... Loading...

On Christmas Day, former President Donald Trump posted a social media message, laced with stinging commentary on President Joe Biden and the supposed “witch hunt” against him.

What Happened: Trump didn’t hold back this holiday season. He extended a “Merry Christmas” to all, including those he refers to as “Crooked Joe Biden's ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith,” and “World Leaders, both good and bad,” before launching into a critique of various current issues and policies.

His post on Truth Social covers a wide range of topics from Open Borders, Inflation, the Afghanistan surrender, and the Green New Scam, to High Taxes, the alleged lack of Energy Independence, the Woke Military, and the Russia/Ukraine and Israel/Iran situations.

Also in Trump’s crosshairs were electric cars and he described the campaign for electrification as “lunacy.”

Why It Matters: This comes at a time when Trump has been leveraging his recent legal issues to sell Christmas merchandise, featuring his mug shot, as part of his ongoing fundraising efforts for a potential 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump, who claims to have brought back the phrase “Merry Christmas” into prominence at the White House, continues to use it in his holiday greetings. However, this claim, like many of his statements, has been a subject of debate, with some arguing that it creates more division than unity.

