Trump To Remain On Colorado Ballot Amid State GOP Appeal To US Supreme Court: Report

The Republican Party of Colorado has taken its challenge against the state’s decision to exclude former President Donald Trump from the ballot to the U.S. Supreme Court.

What Happened: The Colorado GOP, on Wednesday, appealed the state Supreme Court’s ruling declaring Trump ineligible for the presidency, according to CBS News. The appeal will put on hold the 4-3 ruling from the state’s top court until January 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court resolves the appeal.

State Secretary Jena Griswold announced on Thursday that Trump would remain on the primary ballot unless the U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear the case or upholds the state Supreme Court’s decision. The initial ruling, which disqualified Trump from the presidency due to his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, cited a constitutional provision barring those who “engaged in insurrection.” This marked the first use of the provision to block a presidential candidate’s campaign.

Colorado Republicans contend that if the state Supreme Court’s ruling isn’t overturned, it would enable voters to sue to disqualify any political candidate, potentially influencing the 2024 presidential elections and future political disputes.

The U.S. Supreme Court is likely to consider the case following either the Colorado GOP’s appeal or Trump’s own appeal. While losing Colorado wouldn’t critically impact Trump’s campaign, it could precipitate his disqualification in other key states.

Sean Grimsley, the plaintiffs’ lawyer seeking to disqualify Trump in Colorado, expects the national high court to expedite the case due to the impending Super Tuesday primary.

Why It Matters: The move by the Colorado GOP is the latest in a series of efforts to challenge Trump’s disqualification from the 2024 presidential ballot. Other states have faced similar challenges, with varying outcomes.

In Michigan, for instance, Trump’s listing on the primary ballot was upheld. Meanwhile, a resident in Louisiana has sued to disqualify Trump, citing his role in the Capitol riot.

In contrast, On Thursday, the Secretary of State in Maine removed Trump from the primary ballot, sparking legal challenges from Trump’s legal team.

