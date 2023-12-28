What's Happened With Cracker Barrel Stock?

by Ryan Gustafson, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 28, 2023 5:21 PM | 1 min read
  • Cracker Barrel shares slide by over 5% on Thursday.
  • The move marks a pullback from strength seen on Wednesday.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL shares traded lower on Thursday, representing a pullback from recent strength.
What To Know: The stock entered December on the heels of a considerable post-earnings selloff, which erased much of the gains the stock made during November.

Cracker Barrel stock trended higher during December. After hitting a three-month high on Wednesday, shares pulled back from the strength on Thursday by over 5%, a move which was also featured on Yahoo's Trending page.

CBRL Price Action: Shares of Cracker Barrel were down 4.90% at $78.93 at the close of the market, according to Benzinga Pro

