What's Happened With Cracker Barrel Stock?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL shares traded lower on Thursday, representing a pullback from recent strength.

What To Know: The stock entered December on the heels of a considerable post-earnings selloff, which erased much of the gains the stock made during November.

Cracker Barrel stock trended higher during December. After hitting a three-month high on Wednesday, shares pulled back from the strength on Thursday by over 5%, a move which was also featured on Yahoo's Trending page.

CBRL Price Action: Shares of Cracker Barrel were down 4.90% at $78.93 at the close of the market, according to Benzinga Pro.

